Czech Economic Confidence Improves To 2-Year High

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence strengthened in June to the highest level in two years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 98.0 in June from 96.4 in May. Further, this was the highest reading since June 2022, when it was 98.9.

Data showed that the business sentiment index also improved to a 14-month high of 97.4 from 95.4 a month ago.

The industrial confidence index climbed to 94.8 from 90.5, while the sentiment index in trade weakened to 95.6 from 96.4 in the previous month.

Data showed confidence among consumers weakened further in June, and the sentiment index dropped to 101.0 from 101.6 in May. The number of respondents expecting deterioration in the overall economic situation in the next twelve months significantly increased again.

