Czech Economic Sentiment Falls In November

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence decreased in November after strengthening in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 101.9 in November from 104.0 in September. Nonetheless, a score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.

Among components, the overall business confidence indicator stood at 99.9 versus 103.4 in October. The sentiment index in trade rose to 97.0 from 95.6 in the previous month, while the industrial confidence worsened notably to 93.2 from 99.9.

Data showed confidence among consumers improved in November, and the respective index climbed to 111.7 from 107.4. In November, most consumers expected the general economic situation in the country to improve over the next twelve months.