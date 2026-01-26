Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,2525
 CZK
-0,1705
-0,70 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
26.01.2026 09:39:28

Czech Economic Sentiment Remains Stable In January

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence remained optimistic and stable at the start of the year, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index came in at 100.2 in January, the same as in December. A score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.

Among components, the overall business confidence indicator rose to 98.6 from 98.0. The sentiment index in trade improved somewhat to 96.8 from 96.5 in the previous month, and the industrial confidence increased to 92.0 from 91.5. The morale for the construction sector strengthened to 112.0 from 116.7.

Data showed confidence among consumers eased in January, and the respective index dropped to a 3-month low of 108.2 from 111.0. The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in Czechia to deteriorate over the next twelve months increased compared to the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sinkt -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich leicht nach unten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen