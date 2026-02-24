Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,2140
 CZK
-0,0095
-0,04 %
24.02.2026 09:24:32

Czech Economic Sentiment Rises In February

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence improved somewhat in February after remaining stable and positive in January, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 101.1 in February from 100.2 in January.

The business confidence indicator strengthened by 1.2 points to 99.8 in February from 98.6 in January. Among components, the industrial confidence index improved to 97.5 from 92.0, and the morale for the construction climbed to 116.1 from 112.0. Meanwhile, the sentiment index in trade remained stable at 96.8.

Data showed confidence among consumers declined in February, with the sentiment index falling to 107.6 from 108.2 in January. The share of households expecting their financial situation to improve over the next twelve months declined. Similarly, the outlook regarding the overall economic situation in the country over the next year weakened slightly.

ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ging nahezu unverändert aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen befinden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

