Czech GDP Expands 0.3% In Q2, Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy grew for the third straight quarter in the three months ending in June amid rising domestic demand, flash estimates from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent rise in the first quarter. That was just below the expected growth of 0.4 percent.

The quarterly development of GDP was positively influenced by an increase in domestic demand, which was especially supported by higher final consumption expenditures, the agency said. Meanwhile, external demand had a negative impact in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP rose 0.4 percent in the June quarter versus a 0.3 percent rise in the previous quarter. The growth was mainly supported by the final consumption expenditures of households. Apart from that, increased general government expenditure and rising external demand had a positive influence.