Czech GDP Expands 0.5% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, the flash data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially, after a 0.8 percent expansion in the third quarter. The expected growth rate was 0.6 percent. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.

The overall growth was mainly supported by higher final consumption expenditure along with a slightly positive influence from the international trade balance.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.8 percent in the previous quarter. That was just below the 2.5 percent expansion expected by economists.

During the year 2025, GDP grew 2.5 percent compared to 2024, mainly supported by the domestic demand.