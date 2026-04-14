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14.04.2026 12:30:31

Czech Inflation Confirmed At 1.9%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in March to the highest level in three months, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in February. That was in line with the flash data published on April 7.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 5.5 percent rebound in transport charges amid higher costs for fuels and lubricants caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 1.0 percent from 0.8 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.1 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 2.6 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent, as estimated.

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