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10.09.2026 15:12:40

Czech Inflation Confirmed At 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Czechia's consumer price inflation accelerated further as estimated initially in August, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 1.7 percent increase in July. That was in line with the flash data published on September 4.

Inflation based on transportation rose notably to 9.6 percent from 6.6 percent amid higher fuel costs. Health costs grew at a faster pace of 4.2 percent versus 3.7 percent in July.

Meanwhile, inflation based on housing and utilities eased slightly to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent, and the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 4.3 percent from 3.1 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in August, as estimated.

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