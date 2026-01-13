Czech Inflation Confirmed At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in December, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November. That was in line with the flash data published on January 7.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on utilities rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent, and transport costs showed a renewed decline of 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, as estimated.

The average inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 2.5 percent, the agency said. Prices of goods in 2025 increased 1.1 percent and prices of services by 4.7 percent.