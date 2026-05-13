Czech Inflation Confirmed At 2.5%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April to the highest level in six months amid higher transport charges, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in March. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2025. That was in line with the flash data published on May 6.

Transport charges grew 8.7 percent annually in April amid a 24.6 percent surge in costs for fuels and lubricants. Diesel and petrol prices were the highest values since October and November 2022, respectively.

Costs for housing and utilities climbed 6.3 percent, and those for recreational services were 6.1 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to decline by 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as estimated.