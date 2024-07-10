Czech Inflation Eases To 2.0%, More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in June to the lowest level in three months, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in June, slower than May's increase of 2.6 percent. Economists had expected inflation to slow slightly to 2.5 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to fall by 4.2 percent from last year. Transportation costs rose at a slower rate of 3.7 percent versus a 5.3 percent gain in May. The annual price growth in clothing and footwear also softened to 2.9 percent from 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in June after remaining flat in May. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.