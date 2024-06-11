Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
Czech Inflation Eases To 2.6%
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in May after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than April's increase of 2.9 percent. Economists had expected inflation to ease slightly to 2.8 percent.
The annual price growth in utilities eased to 3.1 percent in May from 3.3 percent a month ago. Transportation costs rose at a faster rate of 5.3 percent, while costs for food and alcoholic beverages continued to fall by 3.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May, versus a 0.7 percent increase in April.
