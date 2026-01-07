Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,2870
 CZK
0,0050
0,02 %
07.01.2026 11:21:34

Czech Inflation Remains Stable At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady in December after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November.

The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco moderated to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on services rose to 4.8 percent from 4.6 percent, and the decline in energy prices deepened to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent.

The final data for the month of December is set to publish on January 13.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
