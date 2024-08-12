Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
Czech Inflation Rises Slightly To 2.2%
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in July, after a 2.0 percent rise in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 2.0 percent.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to fall by 3.1 percent from last year, though slower than the 4.2 percent decline in June.
Utility costs grew at a stable rate of 3.0 percent annually in July, while costs for recreation and culture grew at an accelerated pace of 3.3 percent. Transport charges were 3.7 percent more expensive.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in July.
