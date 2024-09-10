Czech Inflation Steady At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady in August after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in August, the same as in July. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to moderate to 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in transportation eased to 1.0 percent from 3.7 percent in July amid cheaper fuel costs, which fell 4.0 percent from last year.

Costs for utilities and housing grew at a stable rate of 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 1.8 percent from 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in August, while prices were expected to remain flat.