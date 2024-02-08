Czech Jobless Rate Rises To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected at the start of the year, figures from the labor office showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate came in at 4.0 percent in January, up from 3.7 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.9 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

There were 295,546 unemployed people in January, up from 279,227 a month ago.

The labour office reported that by the end of January, job offices had registered a total of 266,783 vacancies, indicating 5,006 fewer vacancies than in the preceding month.