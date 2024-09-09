Czech Jobless Rate Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate held steady in August, figures from the labor office showed Monday.

The unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

There were 286,300 unemployed people in August, compared to 283,000 a month ago.

The labor office reported that by the end of August, job offices had registered a total of 263,200 vacancies, indicating 1,221 more vacancies than in the preceding month.