09.09.2024 10:45:30

Czech Jobless Rate Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate held steady in August, figures from the labor office showed Monday.

The unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

There were 286,300 unemployed people in August, compared to 283,000 a month ago.

The labor office reported that by the end of August, job offices had registered a total of 263,200 vacancies, indicating 1,221 more vacancies than in the preceding month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. mit teils heftigen Verlusten
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen