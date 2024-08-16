Czech Producer Price Inflation Highest In 11 Months

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly a year, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.0 increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the quickest rate of increase since October 2023, when prices had risen 1.8 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy goods increased the most by 4.2 percent from last year, and those for capital goods were 3.8 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.6 percent in July, while prices were expected to fall by 0.1 percent.