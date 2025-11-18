Czech Producer Prices Fall 1.2%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the ninth straight month in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The industrial producer price index dropped 1.2 percent yearly in October, following a 1.0 percent decrease in September. That was in line with expectations.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 3.6 percent, and those of intermediate goods slid by 1.1 percent. On the other hand, prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

Excluding energy, producer prices were 0.2 percent lower in October versus a 0.2 percent increase in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.1 percent, as expected.