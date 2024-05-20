Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
|
20.05.2024 14:51:55
Czech Producer Prices Rise 1.4%
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased for the first time in four months in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.
The industrial producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a flat change in the previous month.
Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy goods increased the most by 5.7 percent from last year, and those for capital goods were 4.1 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped 3.6 percent.
Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.4 percent at the start of the second quarter.
On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.