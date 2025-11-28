|
28.11.2025 13:10:46
Czech Q3 GDP Grows More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially, faster than the revised 0.4 percent growth in the second quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 0.7 percent.
The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.
On the expenditure side, household consumption expenditure grew 0.3 percent, and general government expenditure was 0.1 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.4 percent amid more investments in dwellings and other buildings and structures. Exports climbed 1.0 percent amid stagnation in imports.
On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the third quarter from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter, supported by gross capital formation. The latest expansion was revised upward from 2.7 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.