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30.10.2026 10:01:42
Czech Q3 GDP Growth Improves Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economic growth accelerated less than expected in the third quarter, flash estimates from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially, following a 0.3 percent rise in the second quarter. That was below the expected growth of 0.6 percent.
The growth in the third quarter was mainly due to increased final household consumption expenditure and international trade balance, while gross capital formation contributed negatively.
On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent. The expected expansion was 1.7 percent.
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