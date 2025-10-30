|
30.10.2025 09:41:43
Czech Q3 GDP Growth Improves Unexpectedly
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy expanded at an accelerated pace in the third quarter, the flash data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.5 percent expansion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 0.3 percent.
The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.
On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 2.7 percent in the third quarter from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter. The expected expansion was 2.3 percent.
The quarterly and yearly growth of the gross value added was positively influenced mainly by construction and a group of economic activities of trade, transportation, accommodation, and food service activities, the agency said.
