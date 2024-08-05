Czech Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In June

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth improved in July, largely on the back of increased demand for non-food goods, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased by 0.7 percent at the end of the second quarter.

The annual sales growth of non-food products quickened to 6.4 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a slower rate of 2.5 percent.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 2.5 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles climbed by 3.1 percent.

Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet advanced 22.0 percent.