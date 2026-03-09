Czech Trade Surplus Grows In January

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus increased in January from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to CZK 19.3 billion in January from CZK 18.0 billion in the same month a year ago. In December, the trade surplus was of CZK 15.9 billion.

Exports logged an annual decrease of 0.9 percent, and imports were 1.3 percent lower.

The steepest fall in exports was seen in computers, electronics, and optical products, by 7.0 percent, while the increase in the value of their imports was the highest of all commodity groups, almost by 17 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.3 percent, and imports climbed by 3.1 percent.