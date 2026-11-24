(RTTNews) - The Czech economy's confidence turned optimistic in November, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to a three-month high of 100.2 in November from 97.9 in October. A score above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook.

Business conditions in the economy showed signs of resilience in November, with the business confidence index rising to 99.4 from 96.6 in October. Among sectors, industrial confidence rose to 97.5 from 90.5, and the morale for the trade increased from 93.6 to 92.2.

The confidence indicator for the construction remained positive at 106.1 but eased from 111.4 in October, and that for selected services dropped to 101.4 from 101.9.

Confidence among households strengthened somewhat in November, and the respective index rose to 104.5 from 104.3 in October. The share of households expecting their financial situation to improve over the next twelve months increased slightly, while the outlook regarding the general economic situation in the country worsened.