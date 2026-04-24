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24.04.2026 13:22:07

Czechia's Economic Sentiment Falls In April

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence eased in April from a 5-month high in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 101.3 in April from 102.1 in March, which was the highest score since October last year, when it was 104.0.

Meanwhile, the business confidence index remained stable at 100.4. Among sectors, construction confidence strengthened to 115.5 from 113.8, while the morale for the selected services improved from 100.3 to 102.9.

The trade sector weakened to 95.0 from 98.2, and the industrial confidence fell to 97.1 from 99.5.

Confidence among consumers decreased in April, with the consumer confidence index falling to 106.0 from 110.4 in March.

The share of consumers expecting deterioration in the overall economic situation in Czechia over the next twelve months increased significantly, and the index measuring expectations of an improvement in their financial situation over the next twelve months declined.

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