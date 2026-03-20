Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.03.2026 09:07:49

Denmark Business Confidence Rises In March

(RTTNews) - Denmark's business confidence improved for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, rose to 103.9 in March from 103.3 in February.

Among sectors, industrial confidence strengthened to 94.0 from 92.5 amid strong production expectations over the next three months despite a fall in the employment outlook.

The morale for the construction and service sectors improved in March, while the retail sector confidence eased to 106.7 from 110.7. Employment expectations increased in all the above sectors.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Welche Länder sind dabei? Dies sind die größten Goldproduzenten
15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Der heimische Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegt. Die US-Börsen werden mit Abschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen