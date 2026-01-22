Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises To 1-year High

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Denmark remained less pessimistic at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -13.4 in January from -17.3 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since January 2025.

Four out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have improved since last month, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months remained less negative in November, with the index rising to -15.8 from -21.0 in November. Similarly, the past financial situation rose to -24.4 from -28.7.

The index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -1.5 from -4.0 in November.

Households expect prices to increase slightly more slowly over the next year than they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.