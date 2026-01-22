Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 09:02:09

Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises To 1-year High

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Denmark remained less pessimistic at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -13.4 in January from -17.3 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since January 2025.

Four out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have improved since last month, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months remained less negative in November, with the index rising to -15.8 from -21.0 in November. Similarly, the past financial situation rose to -24.4 from -28.7.

The index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -1.5 from -4.0 in November.

Households expect prices to increase slightly more slowly over the next year than they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen