Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 10:31:49

Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In July

(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained more pessimistic in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index declined to -14.7 in July from -14.0 in the previous month.

Among components, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months weakened in July, and the respective index dropped to -19.1 from -18.7. Similarly, the index measuring past general economic conditions in Denmark worsened to -23.8 from -21.8.

Meanwhile, the opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year improved, with the respective index rising to -3.5 from -5.3 in June.  

Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt gut behauptet. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen