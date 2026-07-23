Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In July

(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained more pessimistic in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index declined to -14.7 in July from -14.0 in the previous month.

Among components, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months weakened in July, and the respective index dropped to -19.1 from -18.7. Similarly, the index measuring past general economic conditions in Denmark worsened to -23.8 from -21.8.

Meanwhile, the opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year improved, with the respective index rising to -3.5 from -5.3 in June.

Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.