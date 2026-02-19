Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

19.02.2026 14:56:24

Denmark Consumers Slightly Less Pessimistic In February

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Denmark remained somewhat less negative in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -13.1 in February from -13.4 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest reading since January 2025.

The almost unchanged consumer confidence was mainly due to the decline in the indicator for the family's current financial situation. Meanwhile, the indicators on the assessment of and expectations for Denmark's current and future economic situation have improved, the survey said.

The index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -0.8 from -1.5 in January.

Households expect prices to increase slightly more slowly over the next year than they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

