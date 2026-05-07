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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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07.05.2026 09:36:19

Denmark Industrial Output Rebounds Sharply

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production expanded strongly in March after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 8.6 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 4.5 percent decline in February.

The pharmaceutical industry grew 15.0 percent compared to February, and output produced in the electronics industry jumped by 37.0 percent. The transportation industry also logged a sharp growth of 19.5 percent.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production advanced 5.1 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, industrial production expanded 5.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.

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