Denmark Inflation Rises To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in six months in March amid higher fuel costs, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 0.7 percent increase in February.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by a 2.2 percent rebound in transport charges, mainly driven by a surge in fuel costs. The deflation in housing and utilities moderated to 0.3 percent from 0.9 percent, while the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.8 percent from 2.6 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 1.0 percent increase in February.