Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 13:23:58

Denmark Q1 GDP Growth Revised Lower

(RTTNews) - The Danish economic growth accelerated less than estimated in the first quarter, the latest data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, after a 0.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 1.9 percent.

The overall increase in the first quarter was due to a large increase in industry, especially driven by the pharmaceutical industry, the agency said. Excluding this, the remaining part of the economy grew by only 0.5 percent. 

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption grew 0.6 percent, driven by 12.4 percent more vehicle purchases. Meanwhile, public consumption and gross fixed capital formation declined by 4.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. The decline in investments was more evident in the other construction and civil engineering, which fell by 7.2 percent.

Exports of goods and services climbed 1.9 percent, while imports were 1.5 percent lower.

On a yearly basis, the economic growth quickened to 6.2 percent from 3.1 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 5.9 percent.

Separate official data showed that Denmark's gross unemployment rate remained stable at 3.1 percent in May. The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16-24 age group, also held steady at 1.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX weit im Plus -- DAX zieht an -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dürften Gewinne zu sehen sein. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen