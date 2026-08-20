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20.08.2026 12:03:58

Denmark Q2 GDP Growth Eases To 0.3%

(RTTNews) - The Danish economic growth moderated in the second quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in the first quarter. This was the slowest growth rate since the current sequence of expansion began in the second quarter of 2025.

Multiple industries contributed to second-quarter growth, though the pharmaceutical sector's contribution diminished compared to the first quarter, when it had posted a significant advance.

The expenditure breakdown showed that exports and investments registered growth, while there was a decrease in both private and public consumption.

On an annual basis, economic growth eased to 4.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting a cooling expansion trajectory for the Nordic nation.

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