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26.11.2026 11:18:55
Denmark Retail Sales Fall 0.7% In October
(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales declined in October after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.
Retail sales dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a revised 0.3 percent increase in September.
Sales of consumer electronics showed a notable contraction of 4.9 percent, and 1.2 percent less sales were seen for clothing, footwear, and jewelry. Sales at liquid fuel filling stations declined 0.6 percent, while those at pharmacies and retail stores in personal care products increased 0.7 percent.
Annually, retail sales growth moderated to 2.5 percent in October from 4.3 percent in the prior month.
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