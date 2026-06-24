Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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24.06.2026 10:51:36

Denmark Retail Sales Rebound 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales increased in May after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 1.8 percent fall in April.

Pharmacy sales and retail trade in personal care products grew 2.4 percent monthly in May, and sales at supermarkets, department stores, and specialized grocery stores increased 1.0 percent. Demand for cultural and leisure products was 1.9 percent higher.

On the other hand, sales at liquid fuel filling stations declined 7.1 percent.

Annually, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.8 percent from 1.4 percent.

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