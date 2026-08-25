Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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25.08.2026 10:46:50

Denmark Retail Sales Rise 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales increased for the third straight month in July, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in June. Further, this was the strongest increase since March.

Sales at pharmacies and trade in personal care products grew the most by 4.1 percent monthly, followed by a 3.1 percent rise in demand for household equipment, furniture, and building materials. Sales of cultural and leisure products climbed 1.6 percent, while those of consumer electronics dropped 0.5 percent.

Annually, retail sales growth accelerated to 6.7 percent in July from 4.6 percent in the prior month.

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