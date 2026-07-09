Netop Solutions Aktie

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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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09.07.2026 16:17:07

Denmark Trade Surplus Shrinks In May

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in May as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 28.9 billion in May from DKK 29.2 billion in the previous month.

Exports of goods and services rose 1.3 percent monthly, and imports were 1.8 percent higher. Shipments of goods contracted by 1.6 percent, while inflows of goods grew by 5.7 percent.

Data also showed that the current account surplus of Denmark dropped to DKK 30.7 billion in May from DKK 32.5 billion in the previous month.

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