Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1341
 EUR
0,0023
0,20 %
EUR - GBP
20.11.2025 07:27:34

Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In November

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in October, largely backed by improved opinions on the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -21 in November from -27 in October.

Moreover, this was the largest increase in four and a half years despite staying below its 20-year average of -10.

Among its components, the economic climate index rose to -34 from -46 in October as households' assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months strengthened.

Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy increased to -12 from -14. Consumers also consider November to be a less unfavorable time for making major purchases than October.

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
