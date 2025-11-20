Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In November

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in October, largely backed by improved opinions on the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -21 in November from -27 in October.

Moreover, this was the largest increase in four and a half years despite staying below its 20-year average of -10.

Among its components, the economic climate index rose to -34 from -46 in October as households' assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months strengthened.

Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy increased to -12 from -14. Consumers also consider November to be a less unfavorable time for making major purchases than October.