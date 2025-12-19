Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1420
 EUR
0,0009
0,08 %
EUR - GBP
19.12.2025 07:54:06

Dutch Consumer Confidence Remains Stable At -21.0

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained equally pessimistic in December compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index stood at -21 in December, the same as in November. Moreover, the indicator in December was well below the 20-year average of -11 points.

Among its components, the economic climate index dropped to -35 from -34 in November, indicating that households are slightly more negative about the economy.

The indicator for willingness to buy improved somewhat to -11 in December from -12 in November. Nonetheless, consumers consider December to be a slightly less unfavorable time for major purchases.

The survey also revealed that about 46 percent of respondents expect unemployment to increase in the next 12 months, while 10 percent anticipate a decrease.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenende mit leichten Abgaben erwartet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

