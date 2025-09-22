Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1472
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
22.09.2025 08:39:41

Dutch Consumer Confidence Remains Steady At -32.0

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained equally pessimistic in September compared to the previous two months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index stood at -32 in September, the same as in the previous two months.

Moreover, consumer confidence in September was below average over the past twenty years.

Among its components, the economic climate index dropped to -53 from -52 in September as households' assessment of the economic situation over the past twelve months deteriorated slightly.

Meanwhile, the indicator for willingness to buy improved marginally to -18 from -19. Consumers considered September just as unfavorable a time for making major purchases as August.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX ohne große Ausschläge erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart stabil erwartet. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich die Anleger ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am Montag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

