Dutch Consumers Remain Negative In August

(RTTNews) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained stable and negative in August as opinions on the economic climate deteriorated, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at -24 in August, the same as in July. Further, the indicator in August was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.

The sub-indicator economic climate went from -39 in July to -42 in August. Both the opinion of consumers about the economic situation in the past twelve months and the opinion about the outlook over the next twelve months were more negative.

The index measuring willingness to buy stood at -13 in August versus -14 in July. Additionally, consumers found the time for making large purchases less unfavorable than in July.