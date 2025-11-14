Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1332
 EUR
0,0011
0,10 %
EUR - GBP
14.11.2025 08:23:11

Dutch Export Growth Improves To 2.6% In September

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the fourth successive month in September, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.

Exports rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in August.

Dutch companies mainly exported more machinery, transport equipment, and minerals, the agency said.

Imports were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals, machinery, and transport equipment.

In the CBS Export Radar of November, conditions for exports were slightly less favorable than in the September radar.

Wenig Bewegung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

