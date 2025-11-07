|
07.11.2025 07:48:26
Dutch Household Consumption Rises 0.8%
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer spending increased at the slowest pace in five months in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Household consumption rose 0.8 percent annually in September, though slower than the 1.3 percent growth in August. Spending has been rising since July 2024.
Consumers spent 1.2 percent more on services as their consumption increased on transport and communication and recreation and culture.
Data showed that households purchased 0.2 percent more durable goods compared to last year, and they mainly spent more on electrical appliances and clothing.
According to the CBS Consumption Radar, consumption conditions were less unfavorable in October than in September.
