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08.07.2026 09:53:38

Dutch Household Consumption Rises 1.8%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer spending increased for the third straight month in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Household consumption rose 1.8 percent annually in May, faster than the 1.0 percent growth in April.

Consumers spent 6.4 percent more on durable goods as they bought more cars, shoes, clothing, and household goods. Households also spent 2.0 percent more on food, and the increase in the purchase of other goods such as energy and personal care items was 1.4 percent.

The consumption of services increased 0.3 percent as consumers spent more on transport and communication, medical services, and housing.

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