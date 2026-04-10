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10.04.2026 09:03:42
Dutch Industrial Production Falls 0.7%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production decreased in February after recovering in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 1.0 percent increase in January.
Among the eight largest sectors, the repair of machinery and equipment recorded the largest decline, which fell by 15.2 percent. Chemical industry output was 9.5 percent lower compared to last year, and that of metal products contracted by 5.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the machinery industry achieved the largest increase in production by 8.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent.
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