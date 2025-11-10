Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1357
 EUR
-0,0041
-0,36 %
EUR - GBP
10.11.2025 09:21:29

Dutch Industrial Production Grows 2.1%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial output expanded for the first time in four months in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 2.1 percent annually in September, after stagnating in the previous month. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since March 2023, when production rose 4.3 percent.

Production grew in almost two-thirds of the underlying sectors, the agency said.

The repair and installation of machinery saw the largest increase in production, which grew 18.0 percent from last year. Production of rubber and plastic grew 5.9 percent, while the chemical industry recorded a decline of 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production icreased slightly by 0.1 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

