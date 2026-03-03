Dutch Inflation Remains Stable At 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation held steady in February after easing to a 25-month low in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.4 percent in February, the same as in January, which was the lowest inflation rate since December 2023.

Inflation based on services accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent, while the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco eased to 1.4 percent from 2.0 percent. Data showed that energy costs, including motor fuels, remained flat compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in February.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.3 percent in February, up slightly from 2.2 percent in January.