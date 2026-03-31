Dutch Inflation Rises To 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased somewhat in March after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.7 percent in March, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in February.

A 6.5 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, largely drove the inflation in March. The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.4 percent, and inflation based on services also quickened to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.6 percent annually in March versus a 2.3 percent increase in January.

Separate official data showed that confidence among producers remained less pessimistic in March, with the index rising to -0.7 from -1.1 in February.